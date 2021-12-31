As vaccinations were made more available this past January, the COVID-19 virus fought back. Niagara County Department of Health Commissioner Dan Stapleton was frank.
“The surge is upon us,” Stapleton said at the start of 2021.
The consequences of the holiday gatherings were referenced for the 364 new cases of COVID-19 in one day by Stapleton.
“The numbers are the highest we’ve had,” he said.
To battle the deadly virus, thousands of the doses of the vaccine were given out in Niagara County, many in mass-vaccination sites like the Kenan Center and South Transit Drive-in.
Eastern Niagara Hospital also reached out to identify those who were still unable to get a vaccination and supplied 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna.
Finally, in May, it seemed that things were going back to the way they were. Regulations related to the pandemic were eased on restaurants who had been serving meals with a curfew and strict “no-alcohol-without-food-purchase” mandates by the state. Even then, eateries were having a hard time with spacing requirements.
To fight the economic blowback of the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns in 2020, the CARES Act was approved, helping small businesses, as well as, municipalities and school districts regain footing in the post-lockdown world of New York.
Businesses that did survive the pandemic regulations are eligible for an up to $50,000 through a $1 million Community Development Black grant to the county through the CARES Act which extended even to December 2021.
After the November election, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was approved as another layer of funding that the City of Lockport, as well as surrounding towns, are still in the midst of being funded in the second year of the relief act.
School was opened in September, five days a week for students who had formerly been on a hybrid schedule in the spring.
Parents in districts, including Roy-Hart, confronted the district’s school board citing the diminishing mental health of their children, as well as fears of academic instruction being lost. Superintendent Hank Stopinski asked parents to stay the course as he and his team worked on a plan for coming back to school, which was realized in the following school year.
Not every hurdle was jumped yet. With the opening of schools came a mandate from Gov. Kathy Hochul for students to wear masks. District superintendents, including Barker Central School District Superintendent Jacob Reimer noted that there was flexibility, but the overall rule was to be masked up for everyone’s safety.
“There’s ability to have mask breaks if there’s six foot distancing,” Reimer said. “But the general rule of thumb is you’ve got to have your masks on at all times.”
The year also brought about new variants of the COVID-19 virus, the first being the Delta variant and now the Omicron variant, both of them viewed with caution by county officials.
“There has been multiple new strains of COVID,” Stapleton said in early December. “Delta and the new one, Omicron … but there are numerous strains of the original virus that haven’t got people’s attention. I think it’s too early to say (about Omicron), whether it’s easier to contract. We had the same issue with Delta.”
In November, chairman on the Niagara County Legislature, Becky Wydysh, declared that she would not be mandating the wearing of masks, as her counterparts in Erie County had.
“We believe businesses, employers and other institutions across Niagara County should implement the safety protocols that make sense for their particular operations,” she said in a speech reported by local media.
While Stapleton said, that as a public health director he would recommend everyone to stay masked, he does not make policy. While mandates may be off the table, he said, he still encourages everyone to get a vaccine, even a flu vaccine to strengthen the immune system.
In the meantime, the final two Niagara County COVID-19 reports of the year listed 18 deaths for the week of Dec. 15 through Dec. 22 and 13 deaths for the week of Dec. 22 through Wednesday.
Entering the new year, Niagara County Health Department officials said there were 932 new positive Covid cases in the county as of Wednesday.
