Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. High 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.