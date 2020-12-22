It was an arrest that not only closed a cold case in Niagara Falls — it also put to rest rumors of a gruesome serial killer stalking the streets of the Cataract City.
On March 3, A Niagara County grand jury handed down an indictment charging Yasin Abdu-Sabur, 36, in the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills.
Abdu-Sabur was charged with second-degree murder during an arraignment in Niagara County Court before Judge Sara Sheldon.
Abdu-Sabur had been picked up by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies at a South Carolina jail and transported back to WNY to be held at the Niagara County Jail.
The former Falls resident had been serving time in South Carolina for his conviction on domestic violence charges.
Bills’ body was discovered on June 13, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Officers, responding to a call of a body in the home, found the torso of a woman, with the head and limbs removed. The discovery immediately linked to an unsolved 2012 dismemberment murder in the city — the Loretta Jo Gates case.
The body found on Willow Avenue was later identified as Bills.
Bills, 46 at the time of her death, had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected from the start that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.
In December 2019, investigators had discovered the murder scene.
Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high-tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.
A drop of blood found in a stairway to the basement was linked to Bills.
Abdu-Sabur’s arrest ended a five-year manhunt to find Bills’ killer. But it does not close the companion dismemberment homicide, the case of Loretta Jo Gates.
