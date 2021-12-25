Far many U.S. residents, the northern border has for all intents and purposes been closed for nearly two years.
Shutting down in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, it would remain shuttered to non-essential traffic for the rest of the year and a good stretch of 2021.
The issue resulted in numerous press conferences and lawmakers pressing to get local international bridges open for all travelers again.
Then came Aug. 8, when Canada decided fully vaccinated Americans would be able to cross the border into Canada as long as they had received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
While the news brought some excitement, the realization quickly followed that the Canadian government would also require a pre-entry COVID-19 test result regardless of vaccination status. Tests could cost anywhere from $100 to $200 per traveler.
Bridge Commission CEO Ken Bieger rightly surmised in early August that the pricey cost of testing would probably keep Niagara Region bridges from being swamped with folks looking to resume cross-border travel. He was right. traffic across the Niagara region’s three bridges has been down 78% from pre-pandemic levels.
That all changed in late November when the Canadian government announced vaccinated Canadians traveling abroad for less than 72 hours would no longer have to provide proof of a negative COVID test when returning to Canada by land or air. The change applied to Canadians only.
The move resulted in a noticeable jump in Canadian license plates in Niagara Falls and areas near the border — but it didn’t last.
Effective December 21, all Canadians returning from short trips would again have to take a molecular pre-entry test, again cutting down cross-border travel.
With the recent surges and omicron variant spreading, it’s not clear when those restrictions will be lifted — on either side of the border.
