A quarter century of futility came to an end in fitting fashion on Saturday.
The Buffalo Bills dismantled the Denver Broncos 48-19 to claim their first AFC East championship since 1995. The win also officially ended New England’s 11-year reign atop the division.
Saturday's big win was the latest exclamation point on one of the most exciting seasons of Buffalo Bills football in more than 25 years.
After finishing the 2019 season with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans, the Bills first big win of 2020 came on March 16 when the team essentially sent a first round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for star wide receiver Stephon Diggs.
Diggs, along with fellow wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown, has led a 2020 aerial attack which has helped propel the Bills to an 11-3 record with two games remaining in the season.
That attack starts with quarterback Josh Allen who has made large strides in his third year in the NFL.
His 4,000 yards passing already rank second on the team list, 359 short of matching Drew Bledsoe’s record in 2002. Buffalo’s 407 points are 51 short of the single-season record in 1991.
Buffalo’s defense has turned the corner from its early season struggles.
It’s allowing an average of 333 yards per outing over the past eight games, 54 fewer than its first six. And the unit is suddenly providing offense, scoring touchdowns in consecutive games.
In a pandemic-delayed season that has seen several players, coaches and NFL team staffers impacted by COVID-19, the Bills have largely steered clear of the virus' ill effects.
Sitting at 11-3 and second place in the conference, the team has gone 7-1 since dropping back-to-back games to the Titans and Chiefs with players looking to bigger and better things than an AFC East title.
“It’s great that we’re able to do it the first time in 25 years,” Allen said. “To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good. At the same time, that’s not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that’s to win a Super Bowl championship.”
Wearing a gray cap declaring Buffalo AFC East champions after Saturday's win, defensive end Jerry Hughes, the team's longest tenured player, said there's still much to accomplish this season.
“We’re going to enjoy it on the flight back home, but we know the job ain’t done yet,” he said. “We still have a lot more to accomplish.”
