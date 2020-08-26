Tonawanda man arraigned in fatal shooting case

BUFFALO - A City of Tonawanda man appeared in court on Wednesday on charges that he fired the shot that killed a male victim and also took several shots at Town of Tonawanda police officers who responded to the crime scene back in May.
Matthew R. Gerwitz, 28, of the City of Tonawanda, was virtually arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio on an indictment charging him with the several felonies, including: one count of second degree murder; six counts of attempted murder in the first degree; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
Prosecutors allege, that on May 26, at about 1:10 a.m., Gerwitz shot 32-year-old Joseph Marasco on the corner of Morgan and Clinton streets in the City of Tonawanda with an illegal handgun. The victim was hit in the torso. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.
As City of Tonawanda police responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, the defendant allegedly re-entered his Morgan Street apartment. It is further alleged that at about 3:40 a.m., the defendant fired shots from an illegal rifle from inside his home at police officers. A police detective, who was outside of the home, was shot.
The detective, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was hit by gunfire multiple times. He was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The defendant allegedly fled in a vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police during their pursuit. The defendant was apprehended after a brief high-speed chase that ended a short distance away when police rammed the defendant’s car with their patrol vehicles on Morgan Street near Kohler Street.
A police lieutenant suffered a sprained wrist and a back injury as a result of the collision. Another officer in a different patrol vehicle was unharmed.
Prosecutors said investigators recovered three more illegal, unloaded guns from the defendant’s residence following the shooting.
Gerwitz is scheduled to return on Sept. for a pre-trial conference. He remains remanded without bail.
If convicted on all charges, Gerwitz faces a maximum of 175 years to life in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.