Tonawanda Coke funds benefit local Audubon preserve

The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has received a $160,000 grant from the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefit Program (TCEBP), part of the sum paid by Tonawanda Coke. Part of the funds will be used to improve the North Tonawanda Audubon preserve.
The project will restore habitat, reduce the threat of hazardous trees, improve walking trails, and engage people of all ages in environmental education.
The grant award decisions were made by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of the Attorney General, following the results of a public balloting process developed by these agencies in collaboration with a Community Advisory Panel made up of area residents. Projects with the highest number of ballots were selected for funding.
Specific project highlights include:
• Removing dangerous hazard trees and planting new trees at the North Tonawanda Audubon Preserve on Birch Drive
• Native tree plantings and invasive species removal at the Gallogly Nature Sanctuary, Love Road Preserve, and Funk Preserve on Grand Island
• Environmental education programs for people of all ages and backgrounds at the preserves
The past two years have proven that people are eager to get out in nature and explore, Land Conservancy officials said. These nature preserves have seen many new visitors. The preserve forests are home to fascinating plants and animals like pileated woodpeckers, ovenbirds, silver maples, and the fragrant native shrub spicebush.
Unfortunately, they also have non-native invasive plants, especially shrubs like buckthorn and honeysuckle, which crowd out native plants, reducing the diversity of wildlife and limiting the growth of our native wildflowers and trees. Invasive plants also have fewer positive impacts on stormwater absorption, as well as air and water quality.
In some places, invasive insects have decimated native trees, leaving dead or dying trees that are hazards for people and nearby homes.
“As someone who grew up in Western New York at a time when the water and air were full of toxic wastes from the local steel plants, I know how important environmental conservation is to the Tonawanda community," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The State’s historic actions, as well as these new efforts advanced by the Western New York Land Conservancy and all of the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefit Program grant awardees, will promote and drive sustainability in the area for years to come and I am glad it is moving forward with the nearly $1 million funds obtained from the State’s enforcement action against Tonawanda Coke Corp.”
Attorney General Letitia James said enforcement action against Tonawanda Coke resulted in $900,000 for revitalization efforts in the Tonawanda community.
The Western New York Land Conservancy is a regional, non-profit land trust that has protected more than 7,000 acres of land with significant conservation value in Western New York
For more information on upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or the mission of the Western New York Land Conservancy, please call (716) 687-1225 or visit www.wnylc.org.
