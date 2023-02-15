It appears that the chickens are coming home to roost again in the Falls.
Two and a half years after the City Council resoundingly rejected a proposed new ordinance that would have allowed residents to keep a limited number of laying chickens within the city limits, Council Member Kenny Tompkins is back with the same proposal.
“I got a lot of call from constituents,” Tompkins said, “and these people have chickens in the city now and they would like that to become legal so they don’t have to worry about the chicken police coming and taking them away.”
Tompkins’ proposed ordinance would allow residents to house five laying chickens on their properties. While the new ordinance would strike the current prohibition on raising chickens in the Falls, it would leave in place bans on keeping bees, having pigeons, geese, ducks and turkeys and raising livestock.”
The new ordinance will also bar roosters.
“No roosters,” Tompkins said. “Just chickens.”
The new legislation mirrors a statute enacted in Buffalo more than 10 years ago. Tomkins has hailed Buffalo’s chicken law as “highly successful.”
“It’s been very successful in Buffalo, successful in Rochester, Syracuse. Why not in Niagara Falls?” Tompkins said.
The council member noted that raising and keeping chickens requires an investment of both time and money.
“The people who are keeping them now (in the Falls), some of they’re set-ups are very impressive,” Tompkins said. “They’ve invested a lot.”
When the council first debated allowing chickens in the city, during the pandemic of 2020, the proposal sparked a blitz of positive public comments and spawned the creation of a local Facebook page: Cataract City Chickens. As the cost of eggs began to skyrocket in the late fall and early winter, at least poster in the group suggested that the city re-think its chicken ban.
“With the current cost of eggs...who else thinks the city should relax the restrictions so we can afford to eat,” the poster suggested.
In support of his proposed ordinance, Tompkins said he’s been told a single laying chicken can produce an average of 35 eggs a week.
“There are people, generally in their 30s and 40s, who are trying to become more self-sufficient off the land,” Tompkins said. “And you know, chicken waste can be composted and used for gardening.”
In the past, some posters on the Cataract City Chickens page have also suggested that bringing fresh eggs to the Falls would help address the “food desert” that exists in many neighborhoods. Other posters have suggested that, “Some chickens make great pets. You can teach them to play kickball.”
Amy Lewis, the executive director of the SPCA of Niagara, previously urged the lawmakers to allow chickens in the city.
“When kept in small flocks, without roosters, chickens are quieter than dogs,” Lewis told the Council. She also noted that chickens help control tick infestations, reducing the chance of insect borne illnesses.
The ordinance would require that all contiguous neighbors give their approval to having chickens next to their properties. It would also set up inspection requirements for coops and their maintenance, along with charging a yearly fee.
None of the four council members who rejected the chicken ordinance in 2020 remain on the City Council.
