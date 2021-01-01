Tompkins elected new council chair

The Niagara Falls City Council has selected veteran lawmaker Kenny Tompkins as its chair for 2021.
The action took place at the council's annual reorganization meeting on New Year's Day, Friday. The two-term Republican member of the council succeeds 2020 chairman Chris Voccio.
The council is divided with three Republicans, Voccio, Tompkins and John Spanbauer, and two Democrats, Andrew Touma and William Kennedy.
Voccio nominated Tompkins to lead the council. He was unopposed and approved on a vote of 4-0.
Tompkins abstained on the vote.
"I don't believe in voting for yourself," he said.
Tompkins was sworn-in using a family bible held by his mother.
" I feel good," Tompkins said afterward. "I think I'm more than ready to do the job."
Tompkins had been nominated to become the council chair in 2020 but yielded to Voccio.
"I think I'll bring a different dynamic than Chris did," Tompkins said. "And I'll be able to work with the administration (of Mayor Robert Restaino)."
Tompkins said he believes the greatest challenge currently facing the city is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"It's COVID and what the effect will be on our economy," he said.
The city was forced to confront a multi-million dollar budget gap in 2020, created by plunging tourism related revenues like sales taxes and parking fees. Tompkins also acknowledged that the sudden and unexpected retirement of the city's police superintendent had plunged that already understaffed agency into crisis.
"I think (the mayor) is looking to bring someone in to turn the police department into something different than what it is," Tompkins said. "New leadership to change its direction."
The new council chair expressed optimism that the Falls is poised for a dramatic rebound in its tourism-based economy, particularly if the COVID vaccine takes hold and is effective.
"I'm just hoping everything is going to start moving forward again," Tompkins said.
The council also voted unanimously to approve the city's investment policy for 2021 and named the Gazette the city's official newspaper for governmental purposes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.