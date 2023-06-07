Western New York is mourning the loss of Tom Jolls, the WKBW Channel 7 weatherman and children’s show host also known as “Commander Tom. ” His family confirmed his death Wednesday.
Jolls, 89, a Lockport native, joined WKBW in 1965. He was part of the anchor team that included newscaster Irv Weinsten and Rick Azar on sports. In addition to becoming of one of the most watched and respected weather forecasters in Western New York, Jolls worked as Commander Tom, a character he played after receiving permission from a program director to give the show a try.
“The Commander Tom Show” evolved into one of the most popular local children’s programs in the area. In addition to serving as the lead actor, Jolls lent his voice to the show’s puppet characters as well.
In a 2019 interview with this newspaper, Jolls said he didn’t have a background in weather, but noted that knowing the weather of the day was always important in his youth because he lived in the rural Town of Lockport.
“We lived in the country and pretty much relied on the roads being plowed for me to get out and go to school,” Jolls said. “I was always cognizant of the weather playing an important part in my life because I walked to school everyday ... that was a good 3-, 4-mile walk.”
Jolls retired in 1999 at the age of 66 because he said he was ready to step away.
“I had my fun. I did what I had always dreamed of doing,” he added.
With his retirement, Jolls spends time with his family, saying that he has 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He also enjoys gardening during his down time.
At first, Jolls and his wife spent six months in Florida, but decided to come back to Buffalo year round as they felt they were missing too much with most of his family living here.
“There is always someone’s birthday,” Jolls said.
Commander Tom will forever be memorialized for many Western New Yorkers, but now he will also be forever memorialized for all New Yorkers.
In October 2019, Jolls was inducted into the New York State Broadcaster Hall of Fame.
He described it as “a wonderful experience,” something he never imagined would happen to him.
“My whole family was there ... It was quite an honor, and it was something I never really thought I would experience,” Jolls said in November of that year.
On Wednesday, Jolls’ family released the following statement:
“As a family we could not be any prouder than we are of his (Tom’s) illustrious television career,” Jolls’ family said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “Better yet, he was an even better family man.
“His brief illness was a blessing as he did not suffer much and passed away with his family by his bedside.
“He (Tom) was a very shy and private man off the air, and as such, we will celebrate his life with a private family-only service.
“He will always be Our Commander. To all his family, friends and fans, he would hope you all make your lives salubrious.”
