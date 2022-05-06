Scenes for a new Tom Hanks film, “A Man Called Otto” were filmed in Niagara Falls on Friday. The movie star was not on set but his son Truman Hanks was, as well as co-star Rachel Keller and Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson.
Shooting began shortly after noon at 7811 Niagara Falls Blvd. at the Moonlite Motel, in part to take advantage of vintage decor as well as the iconic neon sign, according to Tim Clark, commissioner of the Buffalo Niagara Film office.
Niagara Falls Police, including new officers Brandon Claps and Cortez Bradberry and Richard Abramowski, were present most of the morning directing traffic. Niagara Falls Boulevard was closed to one lane in the southbound direction. 77th Street was blocked as well.
Claps and Bradberry were sporting new ballcaps emblazoned with NY Film Buffalo Niagara Film Office Police Movie Detail. Abramowski put his away to keep as a souvenir.
“It’s been going pretty good,” Clark said, “It is a well-oiled machine. Everybody is on the same page. The City of Niagara Falls and Mayor (Robert) Restaino once again rose to the occasion. Everybody is happy.”
In the afternoon, filming headed to the Maid of the Mist. Hospitality and technical trucks and tents were set up in the Niagara Falls Discovery Center parking lot for Friday afternoon shooting. The production company, at least according to signs on the trucks, is Margarita Productions.
Clark said his commission handles all kinds of requests and that he was surprised the motel, owned by Marlena and Eddie Mazei had not been used for a film before now.
“It’s a very unique, appropriate setting,” Clark said. “There are architectural elements in Western New York everywhere.
“We handle all kinds of special requests, sometimes easy, sometimes more difficult. It’s part of the fabric of Western New York. Make sure they feel loved and well taken care of.”
“A Man Called Otto,” is a remake of the 2015 Swedish film “A Man Called Ove.” The feature also stars comedian and actor Mike Birbiglia ("Trainwreck"), Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (“The Magnificent Seven") and Mariana Trevino. It is directed by Marc Forster ("World War Z") and began shooting in Pittsburgh in February.
Extras for the shooting were hired through www.castingbuffalo.com which has other opportunities available online.
