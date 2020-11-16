The Lackawanna and Williamsville toll barriers will be among the first to come down as the New York State Thruway Authority has announced the second phase of the conversion to cashless tolling is set to get underway.
With Saturday’s successful conversion to cashless tolling, work now starts on the deconstruction at 52 toll plazas (approximately 230 individual toll booths) on the Thruway’s ticketed system.
For the safety and benefit of motorists, the contractor, Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC is scheduling the removal and reconfiguration of the six high-volume toll plazas. Other than Lackawanna and Williamsville, the first locations to be removed include:
• Exit 45 (Rochester – Victor – I-490)
• Exit 25 (Schenectady – I-890)
• Exit 24 (Albany – I-87)
• Canaan Toll Barrier (Berkshire Spur)
In the coming weeks, drivers should expect traffic shifts and increased construction activities near all toll plazas. Motorists should use caution while driving in these areas, as they will be active construction zones with 20 MPH posted speed limits through the toll booths.
Traffic shifts will be conducted in phases and each shift will be in effect for approximately one week or more. Traffic shifts will be required until the entire plaza is removed, and the road is reconfigured for highway speed, open road tolling.
For example, the Williamsville Toll Barrier will be reduced from 12 lanes to six (three in each direction.) Crews will begin removing the five northern-most lanes. When completed, traffic traveling on I-90 west will be shifted to the right as crews remove the center portion of the toll plaza. In the final phase, the southern-most lanes will be removed, and traffic will be shift into its final configuration.
Approximately 20 million vehicles per year, or more than 54,000 per day traveled through the Williamsville Toll Barrier.
“As a native Western New Yorker, I have experienced firsthand the traffic backups the Williamsville and Lackawanna toll barriers can cause, especially following Bills games,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. “When I started my career in public service on my local town board, I advocated for the toll barriers to be removed due to negative impacts including increased costs, the hassle of having to stop and pay tolls, and discouraging people from outside the area to travel and visit. Those days are quickly coming to an end with cashless tolling, which is already improving traffic flow, allowing motorists to get to their destinations without having to stop to pay a toll, reducing pollution to help combat climate change, and enhancing quality of life for Western New Yorkers and all New Yorkers across the state.”
