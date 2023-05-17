The Village of Youngstown will have some big shoes to fill in its Department of Public Works.
Todd Muller will be leaving the village after 31 years of service — the past 15 as the DPW superintendent. His last day on the job will be May 31.
“When you can have a group of individuals stick with you for a long time, it says something about the atmosphere that you’re working in,” said Village Mayor Robert Reisman, who presented Muller with a certificate of appreciation at this month’s village meeting.
A village hire in 1992, Muller started out a village laborer before making his way up the position ladder. He was promoted to a motor equipment operator two years later, to crew chief in 2004, and finally to DPW superintendent on Jan. 24, 2008.
“I enjoyed coming to work, I really did,” Muller said, taking care of everything in the village whether that be paving roads, fixing water line breaks, or getting new trucks and equipment. “I enjoyed everybody working here.”
Now 57 years old, Muller feels that now is the time to leave. He plans on spending time with his granddaughter and at his cabin. He did offer to work for the village part-time as a laborer during the summer for two to three days a week.
Muller has not named a replacement yet, with whomever he chooses needing approval from the village Board of Trustees.
