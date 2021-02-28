Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Becoming windy with some snow showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 25. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 14F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.