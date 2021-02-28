With the tide seemingly turning on the nearly year-long pandemic, Evelyn Harris she has the perfect program to help bring people together again — Community Currency.
Being outside, gardening and being neighborly, with social distancing, this could help rid people of any feelings of isolation they’ve developed. Instead, Harris, the co-chair and change agent at Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, said she’s hoping this will bring people together in a useful and well-thought out way.
“I feel it’s kind of going back to connecting with one another and people will be more anxious to do that,” she said. “Last year, if you tried to go and buy seeds or plants, I think about the end of June or the beginning of July, you could find plants. The first of June, a lot of the plants I wanted to plant were gone because everybody was in their backyard because they found gardening again, they found building again. Even though they may not be able to talk with their neighbors right up close, they can still holler across the fence.”
Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative (CHNFC) launched the Niagara Falls Community Currency program last week. It's an organized exchange program where members earn time helping other community residents. Those who sign up for the program can exchange hours of service they earn for something they want or need to have done.
Originally, it was slated for launch in 2020, but as the pandemic worsened, the program was placed on hiatus until people would be able to safely interact with one another Harris broke down how the program works to help people accomplish things they might not be able to.
“It’s a new program and it’s organized like an exchange system,” she said. “I don’t want to say bartering, but it’s kind of like that. Like if I do something for you, you do something for me. ... A person that has time can say, 'Okay, if you do my lawn for me, maybe I can come over and prune that tree for you. I have the equipment to do that’. Basically, that kind of a system.”
Harris added the hours can go toward looking for other services from people who are registered for the program. The hours, services offered, requests, exchanges and earnings will be tracked through an online database called "hOurworld," an international network of neighbors helping neighbors.
While Harris is focused heavily on the physical labor services people can offer, she said residents can volunteer their time in others ways such a babysitting for kids, doing simple home repairs, cooking/baking for someone, or reading to someone can be helpful as well. She believes the joy in helping others will make people feel good about what they’re doing.
In doing this, Harris is hoping to build community pride and help those who need it most during the pandemic are reached during this time. As economic hardships continue to plague Niagara Falls and the sharp number of residents remain in poverty, there is a hope Community Currency will be something to bring people together in a way they haven’t before.
The Community Currency initiative is made possible from a New York State Health Foundation grant awarded to CHNFC to continue engaging Niagara Falls residents through various activities. For more information, visit healthierniagarafalls.org .
