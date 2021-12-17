Niagara Falls schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said the community is in a “pandemic of internet threats.”
“We are in the process of making a huge purchase for walk-in metal detectors," he said Friday afternoon. I’m negotiating the price, because I’m not paying this price, but I’m also not going to be paralyzed by analysis, because I think this product is good.
“If I can get this guy to the price, I’m going to have them in January. I’m going to put them at all the schools.”
Laurrie said the district has, “too much work to do, and there is too much education we’ve got to do with our kids. I am not going to let this get in the way.”
Laurrie also said that he takes the threats very seriously, but he’s about taking down obstacles. An example of how he’ll treat future situations can be seen in today’s actions when he asked the police department to have an officer at every school in the district, during what he called “a national hoax.”
“It’s really sad this is what education has come to, and I don’t think they (the threats) are credible,” he said. “Nonetheless, we brought in eight additional police officers.”
The Lockport City School District had an important message on its website Friday, concerning the viral, but vague, threats on TikTok concerning school safety that have been trending across the nation.
The district said that it, as well as the Lockport Police Department, know about the threats and are investigating, but that they are considered “unsubstantiated at this time.”
School officials in Lockport could not be reached in time to comment further. However, the message was loud and clear:
“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important for students to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they often cause stress, anxiety, and fear among students, families and staff. We appreciate the efforts that parents continually put forth in monitoring their children’s social media accounts and activities as well as overall appropriate school behavior.”
Sheriff Michael Filicetti also spoke about the national trend and how his department is handling the situation, whether it’s the correct response for this time and whether it will create a backlash of less vague threats in the future.
“We’re obligated to let the public know when there’s a threat, or apparent threat of school violence,” he said. “I think it’s important that law enforcement, as well as the schools, let the public know what’s going on. You can’t take information you receive like that and keep it to yourself. …It appears there’s somebody out there just putting the message out virally across the nation and I believe their attempt is to cause alarm, but not actually do anything.”
“… If you look historically at school shooter situations, they don’t typically broadcast their intention prior to. Typically.”
Filicetti also said each threat is taken seriously, but this one appears to have been made to disrupt. He also said he’s been working with other agencies.
“I’ve had some intel, that I’m not going to get into about, I’ve had some correspondence with the federal government,” he said.
Laurrie said that while his district is responding as best it can, responsibility is in the hands of not only his administration, but also with parents and their actions, even on social media.
“Open the door and look!” he said. “That’s parenting, and by the time their 18 or 21 they should have the basic foundation. If they choose to go the wrong way after that, you’ve done your best. Open the door and look.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.