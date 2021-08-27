The return of Thursdays on Third was met with an enthusiastic and growing audience Thursday night.
Opening act Roy G. Biv laid down tight grooves as the opener for Nerds Gone Wild.
"It gets better every time," said organizer Billy Olesiuk of The Craft.
The second iteration of the event, which returned earlier this month after a six-year hiatus, featured four food trucks and multiple vendors.
Power City Eatery got a bit fancier with its menu offerings as well, offering Fancy Grilled Cheese as well as frozen mimosas.
Pat Proctor took to the stage to thank the Niagara Falls Mayor's Office, the city council and the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board as well as the event's growing list of sponsors. These include The Craft, Power City Eatery, Halligan's Tavern, Mother Cluckers, Donatello's, Wine on Third, Craig Touma and the tourism advisory board.
"Look at the crowd," Proctor said, gesturing into the expanse. "People drinking beer and dancing on Thursday night in Niagara Falls. You gotta love it."
Will there be a third "Thursdays on Third"?
"It is, well, going OK," Olesiuk said. "If they (the city) want me to, I would do it. It would be fun."
