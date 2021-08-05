It was a busy Thursday in Niagara Falls.
Third Street filled with the joy of a street festival, with the block closed between Niagara Street and Ferry Avenue.
Mother Clucker Food Truck was there. As well as a hot dog stand and $5 beers sold by The Craft.
Hair Nation filled the air with its version of hard rock covers, “Shot to the Heart,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane," “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and other 30- to 40-year-old standards.
Billy Olesiuk of The Craft was happy with the turnout.
“It’s our first time,” he said. “We will iron out some things and get better from here.”
The Third Street Taproom opened early for the event and had a line of patrons at the bar.
Power City Eatery stayed open to offer $3 Rusty Chains, $4 Labatts and $8 cheese panini trios.
At the far end of the street, Charlene Alexander of Eleanor’s Sweets and Gifts sold spiced nuts, seeds, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies.
Meanwhile, over at Walnut Avenue and 19th Street, the Niagara Alliance Organizing Hope (NOAH) Faith Leadership Caucus and the Niagara Ministerial Council launched a prayer explosion with more than 40 people gathered for prayer and positive words.
Over on Pine Avenue at Castellani Columbus Square Park, James Jeckovich played.
The Pine Avenue Redevelopment Association will be sponsoring a show every Thursday throughout August. The next Thursdays on Third Street event will be Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.