Last November, Robin Schimminger, who has served as the state Assemblyman for the 140th District, announced he would not be seeking re-election after 42 years. The district, which encompasses the Town and City of Tonawanda, the Village of Kenmore, and the City of North Tonawanda, has three challengers vying for the seat — Democrat William Conrad, Republican Robert Pecoraro, and Green Party candidate Anthony Baney.
Conrad has served as a councilman for the Town of Tonawanda since 2016. Should he be elected, he wants to focus on job training, strengthening small businesses and education.
“Right now, I’m worried about a cliff, a fiscal cliff, not a recession,” Conrad said. “We’re obviously in a pandemic, which is a big priority for me to make sure all the towns, cities, and villages, hospitals and schools all get adequate funding and ensure they can make payments. Job training, right now, with the industrial sector of our area, how we have a really aged workforce and we have a lack of skilled trades, and I want to really work on building that skilled trade network and pipeline for my students.”
Conrad sees the benefits of college but wants to ensure students know it’s not their only option. He has seen that many towns and cities are in need of a financial boost to ensure they can remain afloat.
Baney has run for the Assembly before but said he feels not having an incumbent in the running improves the chances for challengers. Baney feels that everyone should run for office at least once in their life to learn how the process works and how policy is proposed.
There are three main issues he wants to focus on, which are legalizing/decriminalizing marijuana, passing the New York Health Act which has been passed twice by the Assembly, and getting New York state off of fossil fuels. While these issues are important to him, Baney said there are some things Schimminger worked on that he would like to continue if elected.
“He was the chair of the Economic Development Committee and I do think he was critical of the governor for economic development,” Baney said. “I’ll be honest, I would definitely introduce legislation to put in claw back reform for all the state industrial development agencies. Meaning, they would get tax savings, tax abatements, any type of tax accreditations from the state, any type of subsidies, and it’s direct cash. If they were to leave the state and not fulfill their contracts, all that money would be clawed back. It would be brought back to the public fund, the federal fund or the economic development agency that had appropriated it.”
At the state level, this has been an bipartisan issue of necessary importance. Being the third party candidate, Baney has faced the challenge of being seen as an outsider and people don’t always pay attention to that. Along with this, each candidate has had some trouble with running their campaign in the age of covid-19. They said with going door to door out because of the pandemic, they had to find new ways to get their message out. Pecoraro has held some campaign events to raise awareness of what he wants to do in the Assembly.
For most of his life, Pecoraro has felt the need to serve. He spent 30 years in the U.S. Air Force on active duty and became an alderman for the North Tonawanda Common Council. He decided to run for the Assembly this year after seeing progressive leaders in Albany bring New York state closer to societal decline. Of the things he will focus on should he be elected, a major issue is law and order.
“I stand against the Green Light Law, I want to change that,” Pecoraro said. “I think it’s a broken policy that was brought upon us by one-party rule. I think driving in this country is a privilege and not a right and the effort to grant illegal aliens this official state license identification card does nothing but place the needs of those here illegally over our natural born citizens. I think it’s tremendously unfair to immigrants who are on a road to work hard and obtain their citizenship legally.”
Other elements Pecoraro said he will look at is the recent round of bail reforms, which he feels give more rights to criminals than to citizens. He passed a resolution denouncing the bail reform legislation in North Tonawanda. Finally he is against de-funding the police and said without the work and sacrifice of police, society would be near collapse.
