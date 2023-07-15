LEWISTON — Lockport’s Three Sisters Garlic will host a soft opening this weekend for their new Center Street storefront location.
Owner Jennifer Di Pasquale said the soft opening will feature the different products they carry, tastings and her three daughters the business is named after. The full opening will be on Aug. 1.
“We’re excited for Lewiston,” Di Pasquale said, whose store will feature homemade products like garlic spices, humus, black garlic, pesto, garlic butter, bread and bruschetta along with balsamic vinegar, olive oil and pasta from distributors.
From the North Ridge Road family farm in Cambria, Three Sisters has grown its own garlic on two acres for the past 10 years and hosts a store at that location, along with others in Wilson and Olcott. What started as a family simply making garlic powder and bruschetta now has them producing more than 100 products.
The Di Pasquale daughters have grown in the business, being hands on in learning everything about their products, customer service and leadership.
Di Pasquale said her family has done a lot of activities in Lewiston already, being part of the Lewiston farmers market for the past six years and her children attending St. Peter’s R.C. School.
“It’s a little family friendly area we’ve always loved,” Di Pasquale said, adding they were looking for a location in the area for a couple of years. “We saw this lot was for lease and we said, ‘Let’s jump on it.’ We were lucky to get in it right away.”
The new storefront will share building space with Battle Flag Tavern, Brewed & Bottled, and Sgt. Peppers Hot Sauces at 444 Center Street. Soft opening hours will be 1 to 7 pm. today and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
