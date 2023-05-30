A Niagara County Sheriff’s lieutenant helped evacuate the residents of a home in Cambria after a garage fire spread to the house early Sunday morning.
A fire in an attached garage at 5226 Baer Road was reported about 3:50 a.m. Monday. Responding to the scene, and with the fire spreading to the main house, Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Furey entered the home and assisted three adults and a dog with getting to safety.
Pekin and Sanborn fire companies responded and worked to extinguish the fire.
There is no estimate on the damage at this time.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.