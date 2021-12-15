Three numbers connect people to help

Do you need a Covid vaccine but aren’t sure where to turn?
Maybe you are feeling the pinch to pay rent right now?
Looking to help somebody who has limited resources give their kids a joyous holiday?
Your best bet might be to dial “211.”
The phone number is a 24-hour, 7-days a week “one-stop shop” for many essential services in Erie and Niagara Counties.
Working with Niagara County vaccination sites to help residents schedule first and second doses of the Covid vaccine, and booster shots, is a key service provided by calling the number.
Vaccination is now available to all children 5-years old and above.
Although people can also schedule vaccination appointments online, not everybody has the best internet access or is computer savvy. The best approach for these people may be to pick up the phone and dial “211.”
“We were inundated with calls from people when the vaccine first became available,” said “211” Director Kelly Dodd, “especially with some of the elderly people. We could just hear the gratitude and relief in their voices.”
“211” can help people anywhere in Niagara County schedule a vaccine appointment, but with the highest concentration of cases in zip codes 14301, 14303 and 14305, where vaccine rates are reportedly only about 50%, calling “211” can be a real lifesaver.
A Niagara County vaccination clinic is scheduled on Tuesday, December 28 from 2-6 p.m. at the Seneca Niagara Casino.
Vaccinations are also available at the School of Entrepreneur Thought from 2 to 5 p.m Friday, at 1110 19th St. in Niagara Falls.
Another important service available to Niagara County residents by dialing “211” is rental assistance.
“People who pay more than 30% of their income for rent can now apply to receive a grant for up to 12 months of back rent,” Dodd said. “If eligible, the grant can also cover up to 3-months of prospective rent.”
With the eviction moratorium currently set to expire in January, Dodd said it is especially important for those who are burdened with housing costs in Niagara County to look into the program now.
Finally, Niagara County residents may also be able to get some help with Christmas presents for children in need through the Western New York Holiday Partnership.
For further information about any of these programs dial “211” anytime, day or night, seven days a week.
