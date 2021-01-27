LOCKPORT — A Falls woman and two teens have been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with the stabbing death of a city man Nov. 16.
The indictment charges Tramaine Sanchez, 24, of the Falls and an unidentified 17-year-old co-defendant each with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree conspiracy.
An second unidentified 17-year-old co-defendant was charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree conspiracy.
All the defendants were arraigned by Niagara Falls City Court Judge Diane Vitello, who serves as the presiding judge in Niagara County Youth Court. Vitello ordered Sanchez and the 17-year-old charged with murder to be held without bail at the Niagara County jail.
The second 17-year-old defendant had bail at $10,000 cash, $20,000 insurance bond or $40,000 partially secured bond. It was not immediately clear if the teen was able to post bail.
The names of the teenage defendants are being withheld under the terms of New York's Raise the Age Law, which looks to keep most defendants under the age of 18 out of adult courts. Sanchez was identified because she is not covered by the Raise the Age Law.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Juvenile Division detectives took Sanchez and the two juveniles into custody 3 days after the stabbing death of Kenneth Walaszek, 52, of the Falls.
Walaszek was reportedly lured to Sanchez’s Packard Court apartment by the teens, one of whom is related to him. When Walaszek knocked on the door of Sanchez’s apartment, at about 11:40 p.m., detectives said Sanchez answered the door and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.
Falls Police patrol officers responded to what had been originally reported as a domestic incident and found Walaszek’s body lying on the pavement in front of Sanchez's Packard Court apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other juveniles were questioned by investigators in connection with the murder, but prosecutors later indicated that they did not expect to change them in connection with the case.
