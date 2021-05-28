Three Niagara Falls Fire chiefs are retiring on Saturday— Battalion Chief Cliff Mayes, Battalion Chief David McGovern and Chief of Fire Prevention Jeffrey Benjamin.
Together the three fire officials account for 87 years of experience and their contributions will last for many years to come.
“The City of Niagara Falls thanks these men for their service to the community,” Mayor Robert Restaino said. “I know that they will surely be missed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department, but wish them all the best, and congratulate them, as they begin their retirement.”
Chief Mayes served as the line supervisor for Platoon 4 and also our Senior Battalion Chief. He has held union positions for many years and his overall knowledge has been an asset that will be difficult to replace.
Chief McGovern served as a line supervisor for Platoon 2. He was always very quick to assist his platoon in getting any task at hand completed. His devotion to his platoon will be greatly missed.
Chief Benjamin has served as Fire Prevention Captain before becoming the Chief of Fire Prevention. His knowledge of building and fire codes along with his vast investigation skills has made or Fire Prevention Office run smoothly and efficiently.
Fire Chief Joseph Pedulla congratulated the retirees, saying, “We wish all of them a very happy and lengthy retirement and thank them for their years of service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.