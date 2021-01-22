Three dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots

The photos in this combo, released by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, show the three National Guard members killed when a helicopter crashed in Mendon on Wednesday. They are, from left: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, age 54, from Rochester; Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, age 39, from Honeoye Falls; and Chief Warrant Officer Two Daniel Prial, age 30, from Rochester. (New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs via AP)