The Niagara County Department of Health on Monday reported the deaths of three more county residents due to COVID-19.
In addition, a total of 199 new positive cases were recorded from Friday to Sunday in the county. There are now 1,338 active cases in Niagara County.
Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the positivity statewide on Sunday was 4.8.
“That is actually very good news,” he said. “That is 24 straight days of decline in what they call the 7-day average. If you're thinking in terms of the trajectory, the curve, which is what we watch. We had that holiday surge where the numbers went up, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year's Eve - all that socialization. Number went up, numbers have been coming down since.”
Cuomo also announced 141 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.
On the vaccinations, Cuomo said, “Overall with COVID vaccinations it's just a question of supply, and it's a question of international supply and national supply. It's not really a supply issue, it's really a production issue, how many drugs can Pfizer, Moderna, or any other manufacturers that they approve, how many can they provide, how many can they produce, how many can be make?”
Cuomo said New York is basically exhausting its week-to-week allocation, waiting for more supply from the federal government. In New York state, it's about half the entire eligible population in this state is now eligible. “But we only get 300,000 doses per week. That's the disconnect, and the confusion, and tension,” he said. Overall, the COVID numbers are coming down, Cuomo said, even places that were highly problematic in the state.
“The only question mark, what is a potential problem, if one of these strains, these variants - one of these new term, variants of interest - one of these strains, these new variants, hits and is problematic, you could see that curve change and that's just a question mark,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.