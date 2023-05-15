This year’s Law Enforcement Tug of War between the United States and Canada took place on the Rainbow Bridge Saturday.
Team Canada, comprised of members from the Niagara Regional Police Service, and Team USA, comprised of law enforcement members from across Niagara County, including the Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office, marched out toward the international border on the Rainbow Bridge for a rival, but friendly, match of tug of war.
In a best two of three pulls for teams made up of men and women, Team Canada was ultimately victorious. For the women, Team Canada won 2-0. For the men, Team Canada won 2-1.
The annual Tug of War competition coincides with National Police Week aimed giving thanks to law enforcement officers across the country and remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities, including Niagara Falls Police Department’s very own Kristina Zell.
