Thursdays on Third is back.
Live music is returning this week in a collaboration between merchants and the City of Niagara Falls.
The street will be closed between Niagara and Ferry from 3 to 11 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. with Rick Zachary followed at 7 p.m. by Hair Nation. A beer tent with food trucks and local vendors will also be set up.
Billy Olesiuk was at the heart of organizing things and hopes to do it again a few times before summer is out.
“This city needs a pulse and we are here to try and give it one,” he said. “There’s a sign at the end of the street that says ‘entertainment district’. We need entertainment.”
Mayor Robert Restaino said the city is happy to help out.
"We are participating with the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association to try to bring more music the same way we did with the sky flyers."
Olesiuk praised the city for being easy to work with and loves the enthusiasm businesses have shown.
“Two bars that aren’t even open yet are sponsoring it because they believe in the city,” Olesiuk said.
Indeed, sponsors for Thursday include Halligans Tavern that hopes to open in the former Rust.
Up the street, GoldBar is planning to open hopefully by Oct. 1, according to owner Morgan Genovese.
“It will be a cocktail bar with a light menu,” Genovese said.
She’s waiting for liquor license approval. The Fredonia native came to Niagara University to play soccer and softball, earned a bachelor's degree in human resources as well as an MBA.
She’s decided to stay in Niagara Falls and said she has been investing in real estate
Other sponsors include the Niagara Falls Tourism Advisory Board, Craig Touma Attorney, Wine on Third, Power City Eatery, Mother Cluckers and Third Street Taproom.
Pine Avenue has music too
Meanwhile, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project is sponsoring concerts from 7 9 p.m. Thursdays in August beginning this week.
The lineup:
• Thursday: James Jeckovich
• Aug. 12: Fabulous USA
• Aug. 19: 12 Pack Jack
• Aug. 26: The Formula.
The shows will be held in Castellani Columbus Square at Pine Avenue and 15th Street.
