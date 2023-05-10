The Niagara County Legislature’s infrastructure committee has recommended hiring an outside engineering firm to oversee road improvement work that will accommodate the future Amazon facility in the town of Niagara.
“Project Fifi” involves improvements to Lockport and Packard roads to handle an expected increase of heavy truck traffic. Both roads pass by the rear of Niagara Falls International Airport where the Amazon distribution facility will be sited.
Currently, both Packard and Lockport are two-lane roads as they meet and pass by the airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
The infrastructure committee recommended hiring Clarence-based Erdman Anthony to perform design review and construction inspection services, at a cost not to exceed $56,050. That spending would be reimbursed by Amazon.
Norman Allen, county engineering deputy commissioner, said his department had received eight sets of plans for the Amazon facility and they are too much for his office to handle at the moment. That’s why the department wants to hire a third-party project monitor.
Documentation for the $550 million Amazon facility projects 494 tractor trailers would come and go from the site daily. The site would contain more than 1,700 car parking spaces, 414 trailer parking stalls and 55 loading docks.
Allen said he does not know the full scope of the roadwork yet, as a consultant for the project developer told him they would resubmit their plans. They indicated the roadwork would take place later this year, Allen added.
The future Amazon distribution center has gone through a great deal of controversy during its approval process, receiving criticism from nearby residents for projected increased traffic. Other opposition arose from the $123 million of tax benefits awarded by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency and the low-paying warehouse jobs the distribution center would offer.
The contract with Erdman Anthony awaits approval by the full county legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.