A public hearing for CWM’s proposed toxic waste landfill site in Niagara County will take place over three days next week.
This hearing, the third such hearing taking place this year, will center on public interest for the development, consisting of CWM’s transportation costs, carbon footprint, and economic impacts. The company has an application with the state seeking to dig a new 6 million-ton hazardous waste landfill off of Balmer Road in the Town of Porter, known as RMU-2.
CWM, a subsidiary of Houston-based Waste Management, operated a 47-acre landfill in the towns of Lewiston and Porter, which was in use from 1972 to 2015 when it reached capacity.
Residents for Responsible Government, a Youngstown-based organization seeking to end PCB and other hazardous waste dumping in Niagara County, says that if it were approved, more than a half-million PCB and toxic waste-laden trucks would pass by the area’s public schools for decades.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will make a final decision about the proposed site. It issued a report in 2010 indicating that New York state does not need additional hazardous waste disposal sites.
The online hearings start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which can be watched by visiting www.webex.com, clicking the “join a meeting” button, and entering the event number 2350 952 9417.
For those listening to the meeting by telephone, they can dial 1-518-549-0500 and enter the access code 2350 952 9417. Event numbers and access codes for Wednesdays and Thursdays hearing can be found at www.rrg-ny.com.
Public hearings earlier this year centered on whether this development would deter more preferable economic development in the town’s of Lewiston and Porter and addressing geology and hydrology risks at the proposed site, related to the direction and speed of possibly contaminated groundwater.
