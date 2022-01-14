Stephen Chanderbhan and his wife Rita have always been avid "Jeopardy!" enthusiasts.
That didn’t make it any easier when he got a chance to be a contestant on an episode which aired this past Tuesday.
Chanderbhan, a professor of philosophy at Canisius College, came up against current reigning champion Amy Schneider. He got a few answers correct and at one point was up to $7,100 in winnings but eventually fell to Schneider, one of the strongest players in the history of the trivia game.
“It ended as well as it could considering the circumstances,” Chanderbhan said on Thursday. “She is an absolutely intense and incredible player.”
Chanderbhan said he had taken the test to appear on the show once before but didn’t make it. Last July, the producers were seeking professors so he tried again. By August, he had passed all the screenings and was admitted to the contestant pool knowing he could be called any time in the next 12 months.
His time came and he knew he would need to fly to Culver City, Calif. for filming on Nov. 2. Five episodes are filmed in one day. Contestants pay for their own transportation and lodging.
Headed to filming, Chanderbhan wondered if he might face Jonathan Fisher, who had dethroned dethroned Matt Amodeo. Alas, Fisher was gone and Amy Schneider was there.
Producers and everyone involved was kind to Chanderbhan. The buzzer, however, was not. Astute observers of the show noticed Chanderbhan struggling to signal.
It was indeed the case. Lights visible to the contestants tell when to buzz in. Buzz in too soon and you are locked out for 0.25 of a second. Producers were nice about it but helped him out in the first commercial break.
“I wouldn’t change what I did,” Chanderbhan said, “but I might have changed how often I honed on that buzzer. I didn’t play many video games as a child. It wasn’t something my parents valued. It came back to bite me. If it comes to pass I lost a trivia game because of motor skills, I am good with that.”
Chanderbhan has lived in Lewiston for about a year and has been teaching at Canisius since 2011. The Arlington, Virginia, native was in graduate school at St. Louis University in pursuit of his Ph.D. when Eleonore Stump, a professor of medieval philosophy suggested he apply to Canisius and that she would put in a good word.
“She was a fantastic mentor, a world-class philosopher, and an even better person, if that’s possible,” Chanderbhan said.
As with most contestants, Chanderbhan said there are some categories with which he was more comfortable.
“It really matters what clues happen on that day,” he explained. “Give me medieval literature or philosophy, geography or world capitals I’m there.”
The other thing is to think you can buckle down and cram more information into your head is a mistake.
“Preparing is the right word,” Chanderbhan said. “Studying is not. You can’t binge knowledge.”
As a philosophy professor, Chanderbhan said one bit of recent pop culture he particularly enjoyed was the Netflix series “The Good Place” starring Ted Danson and littered with deep thinking and symbolism, particularly around the work of Soren Kierkegaard, a Dane widely considered to be the father of existentialism, the theory that we are all free as individuals and develop on our own through acts of will.
“It was a cool way to open up philosophy in a very accessible way,” Chanderbhan said. “There are many flows of philosophy since anyone started thinking about anything.
“We need to think critically about the background conditions of what we think, knowledge, belief and opinions”
He also warns about confirmation bias because we live in a time when the answer we all want is consistently easy to find if you look long and hard enough.
“Truthfully, everybody has a philosophical point of view,” Chanderbhan said. “The goal of this class (intro to philosophy) is to understand what you think. My job is to be a teacher not a preacher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.