"Think win-win"

Students at West Elementary School in the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District are in the giving spirit this holiday season.
Under the guiding hand of counselor Lenore Palmeri, with a strong assist from 5th grade teacher Ann Kerr, the children, who are affiliated with the Kiwanis Kids, are helping to bring a joyous holiday to their needy classmates.
The school’s Holiday Wish Project is in its eighth year and is going strong.
“The school opened in 1998,” said Palmeri. She is one of five remaining original employees. West is the newest school in the Niagara Wheatfield system.
The group of students, counselor and teacher took the lead in building the colorful display that catches visitor’s eyes at the school’s main entrance.
The lobby shouts out the joy of the holiday season.
A decorated Christmas tree, loads of wrapped gifts, lots of balloons, of many colors and the obligatory holiday-season light display all combine to create a festive atmosphere.
The gifts will go to the neediest families in the district, as many as a dozen to each family in need.
It’s a familiar approach to anonymous giving.
The tree is decorated with stars that make a specific gift request for a child in need. Palmeri knows the nature of each request and which family has that particular need.
The children help to make the stars and decorate the trees and then those who are willing to help out choose the stars and bring the gifts.
Palmeri heaped praise on the children who take part in decorating as well as all those who helped make the gifts possible.
“Everyone has been so generous, with Covid, we have had kids absent, quarantined,” said Palmeri, “we still pulled it off.”
Kerr, who is a first-year teacher at the school after teaching in Orchard Park, took the lead on the balloons, Palmeri said. Kerr is a 2006 graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School.
The children who participated were eager to stand in front of the display and have a picture taken with Palmeri, Kerr and Principal Tharon Mong.
The students are learning Stephen Covey’s “The seven habits of highly effective people” said Palmeri, the Holiday Wish Project fits perfectly with the December habit “Think win-win.”
“The children who helped out get the joy of giving and the needy families get to experience a happy holiday.”
“It’s especially good to see people help out when jobs are in jeopardy,” said Palmeri, referencing the strains people face as a result of dealing with the coronavirus.
The families will receive their gifts on Monday.
