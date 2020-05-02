There's still no disconnect on vital utilities 

No one wants to lose a job, and the fight to find a new one, or to stay afloat in the interim, is not easy. Luckily, some basic utility companies are giving everyone a break during this trying time.
Electricity and heat are probably the most important, but in an age of information, services like internet or cable TV are high on the list. Also, who wants to lose their phone coverage when stuck in the house for a month?
"National Grid has temporarily suspended collections-related activities, including service disconnections," said David Bertola, a company spokesman for National Grid. "(It's) to lessen any financial hardship that COVID-19 may have on our residential, commercial and industrial customers. This also includes temporarily suspending interest and penalties for late payments."
Bertola said, those who are struggling with their bills to contact National Grid and they can be fitted into a range of financial assistance programs. He also mentioned the HEAP program, which National Fuel, a gas company providing service to New York and Pennsylvania, also works with.
"(National Fuel) have the Home Energy Assistance Program, the most well known of our payment assistance programs," said Karen Merkel, a corporate communication officer at National Fuel. "What I would say for income eligibility. With the current situation, there are probably a lot of customers out there that never considered HEAP, never thought they would need HEAP. They should take a look at it, give us a call and we can go through it to see what their current income is."
Merkel said, HEAP looks at the last four weeks of income to qualify residents for the program. The federal government has extended the time to qualify for HEAP to June 30.
"Another program that we always have, too, is the Neighbor for Neighbor Heat Fund and that is funded by National Fuel shareholders. National Fuel employees do fundraisers to put money into that program and we do have customers whoo provide donations through their bills on a monthly basis," Merkel said. She also said, nobody would be disconnected during COVID.
"Governor Cuomo has prohibited any New York state utility for doing disconnects," she said. "(Still) I would encourage customers to still call us so they can perhaps be put on a payment plan or take advantage of any of our public assistance."
Spectrum, a cable TV and internet provider is owned by Charter Communications and is part of the "Keep Americans Connected Pledge." That includes, "To not terminate services for 60 days because of inability to pay bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic," and. "To waive any late fees that are incurred because of economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic."
Other help from Charter includes, "offer(ing) free Spectrum Internet Assist and Spectrum broadband, including in-home Wi-FI, to new subscriber households with K-12 and/or college students, as well as teachers, for 60 days."
As for phones, Verizon has pledged to keep customers connected to June 30.
"This means we will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to our postpaid wireless, residential, and small business customers that notify of of their inability to pay their bills due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic," released the company on April 27.
To report such a disruption or answer other FAQ go to www.verizon.com/about/covid-response-customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.