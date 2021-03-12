TOWN OF NIAGARA — Cami Clune of “The Voice” was at the Niagara County SPCA on Friday to sing a song to a very special dog named Monkey.
As part of a fundraiser for the no-kill shelter, Clune will be the guest of honor at the Bark Day Bash being held at the Sheraton on Third Street in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.
“It means a lot to me because I love animals so much and it’s so cool to just represent helping these dogs getting adopted,” Clune said.
Clune grew up in Kenmore and currently lives in Amherst where she has three dogs and four cats.
“I have always loved animals, there’s no specific reasons, I just love them,” she said. “They love me and I love them.”
Monkey was brought into to the shelter on Feb. 12.
“He came in and immediately was taken to the emergency vet. he was in tough shape when he first came in, and they cleaned him and brought him back to us. Later today he’s going for X-rays,” said Diane Durphy, the shelter’s behavioralist.
Durphy said that they don’t know if Monkey has broken bones in his leg or if there’s a curvature of the spine. To get around, Monkey walks with his hind legs up and two wheels holding his lower body so he can move.
Pat Proctor, who is organizing the Bark Day Bash, is a recent addition to the staff. He says it’s a great place to work.
“I enjoy every bit of it, it’s been great,” he said. “The volunteers that come in here, you can just feel it, everybody wants to be here. It’s pretty easy to come to work when that’s the case. It’s the volunteers who watch them, day in and day out.”
Karen Lewis said she hopes the event brings awareness to dogs like Monkey.
“He’s a special needs dog,” she said. “It’s going to take a special kind of home for him, but I believe it’s out there somewhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.