LEWISTON — On Nov. 30, an early morning fire along Lewiston’s Center Street devastated the livelihoods of three businesses, including The Vintage Barber run by Barber Aaron Stephens and his manager-mother Lynn Stephens.
After three months of operating out of their house and looking for a new location, The Vintage Barber reopened for business earlier this month and is now run out of 755 Center St. behind the Stone House restaurant in a simple one-room space.
There is one barber station inside, featuring a donated Koken barber chair from the 1920s handed down by Bill Warren of Warren’s Village Hardware, compared to the two stations before and much less antiques. But Aaron is still capable of giving his clients haircuts and hot lather shaves, finishing with a hot towel massage.
Both Stephens said they wanted to stay on Center Street since that is where most of their customer traffic is, but some locations they looked at were either unaffordable, too big for what they wanted, or could only be accessible by stairs which would not work with their main clientele of older men.
“I get a lot of walk-in business, especially in the summer with all the festivals going on,” Aaron said. “I build my customer base every year from that as well as regulars from over the years. I kind of lose that walk-in business from being off of the street for now, but it could be worse.”
Lynn found out about the fire as soon as she arrived at 6 a.m. that morning, since she arrives early to set everything up for the day. When she got there, she found the whole building on fire.
“It was devastating and surreal, I couldn’t believe it,” Lynn said, who immediately called Aaron about it and he thought he was dreaming. Two pieces of artwork on display inside the barbershop were rescued from the fire while other antique barber equipment that was donated was lost as the upstairs apartment collapsed through the ceiling and buried everything in rubble.
A week after the fire, the Stephens set up operations in their Lewiston home starting on Dec. 6. They did not keep a customer log, so they had no way of contacting their regular clients about the fire and where they could go for haircuts now. So whenever a client would call asking to make an appointment, Lynn would make sure to take their names and phone numbers to start a log then. Aaron only saw his regular customers during that three-month period, totaling 106 of them coming to his house.
Originally, Aaron wanted to join the U.S. Marine Corps, but he could not join because of a tattoo he has on his hand. He then looked into trade school and chose barbering, with plans to do welding if that did not work out.
“I always liked getting a haircut,” Aaron said with his grandmother working as a hairdresser and can remember being in her salon. He was part of the first class of the Buffalo School of Barbering when it opened in 2013 and was the first member of that class to get his barber’s license, even though prior to that he had never picked up a barber tool in his life.
His first barber job in Lewiston came in 2017 as he worked under former village mayor Terry Collesano at the Olde Time Barber Shop on Center Street, a place he had operated since 2000. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region in 2020, Collesano retired from the profession and Aaron picked up where he left off.
A lot of his clients are veterans and older gentlemen, so Aaron connects with them by talking about history, sports and other events of the past.
“I’ve built a lot of personal connections with these people,” Aaron said. “It’s just become a really positive thing.”
Since the barber shop reopened, Aaron said that he is still getting customers to find the new location but they have loved it. A new sign is works to get it more visibility.
While the Stephens hope they can get back to a larger location along Center Street someday, Aaron is grateful for where he is now, feeling that God has a plan for everything and something good can come out of this. Lynn hopes that business can pick back up and get back to normal, with all the business they got at their house these past three months helped keep her son afloat.
‘We’re ready to get back for the summer,” Aaron said.
