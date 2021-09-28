The value of a good dog

David Lepsch of Ceska K-9 Services has a different perspective on dog training that comes from decade of working with law enforcement.
Dogs know exactly what they want to do. It’s the people who need to gain understanding of better communication.
For animals like Shadow, the companion of Lewiston Officer Scott Stafford explained his dog is used mostly for narcotics and tracking but on occasion apprehension.
Stafford said in the grand analysis of cost, K-9s are very effective law enforcement tools because after they are trained and in the field, they don’t get paid.
For Shadow, life is a game.
“We might search a house,” Stafford said. “We might miss something. Shadow finds it.”
Whether that means apprehending a well-concealed subject of finding hidden narcotics thanks to Shadow's superior senses, that means increased asset forfeitures and suspect apprehension with limited excess expense.
“In a bad situation, with 10 people engaged in nonsense and agitated, four officer might not stand a chance,” Stafford explained. “One officer and a dog, the dog barks, they quiet.”
Aside from being a force multiplier, Shadow also has the ability to calm a noncompliant suspect with the very-real threat of biting — Shadow can latch on deeply with his rear teeth and 700 pounds or so of pressure.
Stafford said that option is among the last because, aside from being toward the end of the “use of force” continuum, it injures a suspect, requires a hospital visit and way too much paperwork.
Lepsch put on a protective sleeve for the demonstration and did a drill with Stafford.
As Lepsch impersonated a bad guy, Shadow charged, barking vociferously and attacking. Anyone who thinks the dog is mad or out of control need only study the wagging tail to understand, this is a game. Shadow only wants a reward, he just likes to play rough.
“We spend a lot of time training this,” he said, “but this is one of the least common things we do.”
Lepsch said the police dogs he trains have universally come from the Czech Republic or the former East Germany since that’s where the best bloodlines remained after World War II. Domestically bred shepherds are specifically tuned for physical appearance rather than the temperament and physicality required of a law enforcement K-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.