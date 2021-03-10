Youngstown’s Stone Jug is getting a fun new addition: A big gazebo with outdoor dining space.
Owner Mike Costello and his son Matthew have been building the structure using wood salvaged from a pair of old barns.
“We’re adding outdoor dining space for showers, parties and wedding and, hopefully, live music,” Mike said.
The establishment, founded in 1842, has a standard pub menu best known for its hand-dipped chicken fingers as well as a great patty melt, Costello said.
The new seating and performance space will allow for growth in the time of Covid.
“We are trying to get back to normal,” Mike said. “It’s been tough.”
Mike said he’s already been booking bands for 4 to 8 p.m. Sundays in summer as well as some weekends. He also hopes to bring back Wednesday open mic nights.
The new structure is being built out of timbers recycled from one barn about 1.5 miles away on Route 93 and another on Blairville Road. Working with timbers is second nature for Mike, owner of Lakewood Landscaping, a high-end installation and design firm.
“We have a plan” Mike said, “but I’m a contractor so I’ve been dealing with timbers my whole life."
He added that when it comes to framing out the roof, he will get qualified help.
“It makes it a little bit trickier” (building with timbers), Mike said, “but I want it to look like it’s been there as long as the building.”
