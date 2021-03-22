The show goes on: Local singer takes to online platform for performances

While artists around the world have been kept from doing live performances, Christina Custode, a Niagara Falls singer, has found a new way to make sure the show does go on.
Custode has taken to the online platform Sessions, which reached out to her in late-February/early-March 2020 to hold online performances. At that point, the pandemic hadn’t shut down live music venues and online concerts were still a new frontier for some artists. Initially, she had some reservations about using this because of video and sound quality, but agreed to start streaming, just a few weeks before the pandemic shut down began. Since then, she’s been grateful to have this resource. She began doing online performances last summer and has discovered some benefits with this new platform.
“I think the really cool thing about a livestream is you can have an unlimited audience,” she said. “Where you have a venue and ‘x’ amount of tickets on those days, capacity limits — online, I don’t have that. They were very well attended, and also by people all over the world. I think that’s an enormous advantage to a platform like this. I had people in Canada who can’t come over the border right now, but can enjoy a show. I had people from California that wouldn’t be in the area to attend a live show, that were able to be a part of it, and I think that’s something totally unique.”
Being a stickler for quality, she had to deal with several learning curves while adjusting to this new platform, such as ensuring the audio quality was good and the video wouldn’t cut out. She immediately recognized there would be a challenge in the colder months, given she would put her German shepherd puppy outside during performances. Now, she’s moved her operation to the basement, adjusting video and audio quality to her standards.
Like many, the pandemic has been tough for Custode. Many of her songs are inspired by things she’s seen while on tour or things she’ll see at a gig. Having that creative source yanked away from her has been odd, but this has forced her to hone some skills she wouldn’t have had, specifically how to host online performances. Despite the isolation of the pandemic, she has found these performances are keeping her creative.
“I’m very performance driven, so just having dates in the book to perform, I think, keeps me writing and creative and playing,” Custode said. “I’m, very much, so grateful that I was able to figure out the livestream and get it to a quality that I was happy with, where I would be excited for a show. And, be excited to do my hair, put on my lipstick, go sing; like you would every Friday, Saturday, Sunday as a musician. I think having that performance obligation of, ‘You better show up and you better be your best’, even if it’s on a stage in Toronto, a stage in New York City, or on your own stage in your basement. I think having those shows booked in has been very helpful for me.
Along with her livestreaming performances, Custode has also created a new podcast called One Note at a Time, which was inspired by her experiences touring across the Northeast in 2019. It’s designed to capture the good, the bad and the ugly about being an independent musician. Custode will be holding another performance via Sessions at 7p.m. on April 15 with mostly new unreleased songs being showcased. If people want to request a song, she is also open to all requests.
