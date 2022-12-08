This Friday, the Salvation Army Empire State Division will have almost 100 Red Kettles placed at Walmart locations throughout the region as part of The Salvation Army’s National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge in an effort to raise more than $1.5 million nationally during a four-hour period.
Since 2020, The Salvation Army National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, has challenged Salvation Army officers, employees, and community supporters to raise more funds than him during any four-hour shift on a particular day during the month of December.
This year’s challenge will take place on Friday with the goal of not only raising funds to support local Salvation Army programs and services, but as a fun and engaging opportunity to raise awareness for those in need.
“We have expanded the time we spend ringing bells and raising funds at our iconic Red Kettles each year so we can provide Christmas gifts, food, and more to families around the holidays,” said Major Kevin Stoops, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Empire State Division. “But even so, the need we have seen take shape over the last few years makes events like the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge even more important.”
Last year, The Salvation Army’s National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge raised more than $1 million nationwide with all funds raised at local Red Kettles staying in the communities in which they were raised.
“It’s a prize in itself when people from all walks of life give what they can to help others at the Kettle,” said, Major Stoops. “Raising $1.5 million nationally this year will be a sign to everyone that there are a lot of caring people out there.”
As an added incentive for local support, all funds raised during this year’s challenge in The Salvation Army’s Empire State Division will be matched to double the impact of every donation received.
To find out more about this year’s National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge in your community, contact your local Salvation Army.
