It’s not far from Tronolone Place to Linwood Avenue in the Falls.
But when you compare the little mom and pop bakery founded in 1920 by Tomaso and Addolorata DiCamillo in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood with the gleaming modern flagship store that exists today, the two locations seem worlds away.
“I think my (great-grandfather) would be amazed that we’re in more than one location,” said Matthew DiCamillo, a fourth-generation member of the family speaking Thursday at the newly remodeled DiCamillo Bakery on Linwood Avenue. “We were just a little mom and pop shop back then.”
Now the namesake bakery operates five stores from the Falls to Williamsville and its products are sold by retailers around the world, continuing an uninterrupted family tradition of making hearth-baked bread and classic Italian cookies among other delicacies.
After five months of operating in a pandemic in the cramped quarters of a temporary store up the block, DiCamillo’ Bakerys flagship store, production facility and corporate offices were ready for a grand re-opening Thursday and their loyal customers flocked to the event.
“We’ve been very busy, extremely busy, which is a great thing,” DiCamillo said.
And with the re-opening came the unveiling of the new glass windows that carry the customer’s view from the store into the massive 35,000 plus square-foot production facility behind. What was once a brick wall is now an eye on how DiCamillo products are made.
“We opened up the store,” DiCamillo said, “There’s a hybrid room where the cake decorator works and then you can see directly into our production area so when you come in to buy a loaf of bread, you’ll see people making bread and pizza and doughnuts, which will be exciting for our customers.”
DiCamillo said many folks in the Falls don’t realize that in order to fill demand, the production facility operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
“We have been wanting to do this for a few years now,” DiCamillo said of the renovation and remodeling. “With the opening up of the (Niagara Scenic) Parkway and the improvement of Whirlpool Street and the overall feel of the city, it made this project feel even more right.”
Despite his company’s success, DiCamillo said they won’t ever change their way of doing business.
“The DiCamillo way is to stay grateful,” he said. “We live in Niagara County. We shop in Niagara County. We’re engaged with the community. There’s no one we want to sell more to than our neighbors.”
