For the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (NACC), the curtains will open again after the passing of Executive Director Kathie Kudela, the institution’s executive director who served from 2004 until her death on March 14.
Katheryn Johnson, Ph.D. has been named interim executive director. The Niagara County Community College professor has volunteered since 2002 when Kudela gave her and her husband Victor Marwin an enlightened tour of the building. She’s been on the NACC Board since 2004.
“On that day, Victor left with a studio space rental agreement and Katherine began her continuing community duty,” said Kris Lowden Schiller, director of program, tourism and galleries.
Added Johnson, “The board of directors brought it up that I would be a good executive director until we have a permanent person ready to start."
She praised Kudela for her devotion to the preservation of the former Niagara Falls High School, a 180,000 square foot space that’s more the 100 years old and was slated for demolition until “Save Our Sites” got involved as a predecessor to the NACC.
She said the building is fully occupied with a waiting list. Rents are affordable, typically a few hundred dollars monthly, a relative bargain compared to competing space in Buffalo. The NACC is also a membership organization. For $25 annually, members get discounts on classes and in the gift shop and a newsletter.
The NACC Board has made an important decision as well, as it approached the 20th anniversary.
“The theater was the project Kathie really loved” Johnson said of the 1,000-seat space. “Sometime in the future we will be naming the theatre the Kathie Kudela theatre.”
For now, Schiller said she is excited to move forward with spring classes. There are three separate groups for ages seven to 10, 10 to 12 and 12 to 13.
Information is available online at www.thenacc.org and on Facebook.
