Christians aren't the only faith trying to reconfigure a way to celebrate April holy days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As many celebrate Easter today, those of the Jewish faith are in the midst of Passover — a 10-day holiday celebrating the ancient Israelites freedom from slavery in Egypt — which began last Wednesday and continues through Thursday.
Meanwhile, Muslims are preparing for Ramadan, a month-long holy time which begins April 23.
Local members of both faiths are facing the same challenges and loss of traditions that Christians are dealing with as they celebrate Easter today.
Surely, it's a Passover like no other that's ever been celebrated at the century-old Temple Beth El on Ashland Avenue. in Niagara Falls, particularly because a big part of Passover activities is sharing a Seder meal with family and friends.
Darleen Taylor of Niagara Falls, who says she was "born and raised" at the temple, is usually in charge of cooking the Passover Seder at the temple, a meal which marks the beginning of Passover. This year she is spending the 10 holy days in isolation at her home.
"I didn’t have a Seder and there’s no matzoh in the house," Taylor said, referring to the unleavened crackers often served at Seder dinners. "I'm kind of lost," she said.
Beth El's Rabbi Ellen Franke said that while some of the larger area temples are holding services on social media, her small congregation is older than most and members not as often computer-savvy, so she stays in touch by phone.
"Mostly what I’ve been trying to do is touch base with everybody weekly," she said. "I'm also preparing a letter to send out to people to tell people what some of the online opportunities are, in case there are people who can or want to partake of them."
"There's been several online services I've been attending regularly," she said, including from Temple Shir Shalom in Williamsville.
The Niagara Falls rabbi is also leading weekly "Jewish Laughter Yoga" sessions on the online platform Zoom for Temple Shir Shalom at shirshalombuffalo.org. The classes, open to all faiths, she said, feature a form of yoga Franke describes as having become an international movement over the last 25 years, involving laughter exercises. "While we're all stuck at home, it's a stress reliever," she said.
Meanwhile, at the mosque of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community on Colvin Boulevard in Niagara Falls, for Ramadan, where Muslims all over the world fast between sunrise and sunset and spend much time in prayer, there will likely be no big dinners to break the month long fast on May 23.
Local Muslims, too, will likely turn to social media instead of gathering together to pray.
"We’ll have Zoom classes where people can get together and pray and study Koran," said Anas Mangla of the Masjid Mahdi Mosque.
The biggest event of Ramadan is called Eid, and takes place the last day at sunset, when fasting ends.
"It's equivalent to Christmas," he said. "It's when everybody gets together. This year, for the first time in our long history, we will most likely not be able to do that."
