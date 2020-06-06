The History Center will begin to open its doors to the public starting with the Outwater Emporium Gift Shop, 215 Niagara St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday for in-store sales.
The second floor will be closed to the public at present. Patrons can watch the orientation video, and take a look at the new PONY (PA, Ontario, & NY) Baseball League exhibit located on the first floor. We also have an extensive selection of local publications and souvenirs available for purchase.
This opening does not include the other exhibit buildings on 215 Niagara St.
All staff will continue to wear masks under the state Executive Law, and they strongly encourage our patrons to do the same. All staff will perform thorough health and safety practices, cleaning and sanitizing on a regular basis.
Research requests will be conducted on-line and if needed by appointment only with resources used in the first floor meeting room.
Call the museum at (716) 434-7433 for more information or visit niagarahisotory.org, or info@niagarahisotry.org.
