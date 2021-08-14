It was several years ago when Jim Ciliberto and his Vineyard Community Church struck a deal with the City of Niagara Falls to create the LaSalle Vineyard and Community Garden.
The raised-bed plots at 72nd Street and Buffalo Avenue have grown a bit ever since.
Ciliberto said the city agreed to allow the garden if he promised to keep the area mowed.
Every year since, he’s added more beds and more vegetables. The community comes and picks, ripe or not.
For example, as Ciliberto gave a tour recently, someone showed up and walked off with two 3-inch summer squash.
“You think they could let it go a few more days but at least it’s not going to waste,” he said.
The concept is called “open share” according to Grassroots Gardens Executive Director Jeanette Koncikowski with which the LaSalle Garden is affiliated.
“Anyone can go into that garden and get food,” she explained. “It is open share. We require at least two beds set up that way with all the new gardens.”
Niagara Falls is now up to 14 gardens at schools and other places in the city and is adding inventory every year.
“It is all community led,” Koncikowski said. “People call us and we are there to support them.”
The LaSalle garden has hops, grapes, eggplant, tomatoes, squash and herbs as well as pears, apples and lots of other stuff.
Koncikowski said there are now more than 114 gardens spread out across the city of Buffalo.
Ciliberto said the beds in the garden all started as raised beds. Later, after soil testing proved clean, some other elements were added including hops and grapes.
“Some gardens are heavy food production,” Koncikowski said, “some are more native plants.”
Additional gardens are being added in the city. One being designed is at Heart, Love and Soul foot pantry. Another, already established, features lilac as well as native flowers and shrubs at Main and Chilton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.