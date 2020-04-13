The Beat Niagara goes on

Chloe Bravada has always loved music. In 2011, the Niagara-based grandmother started the Beat Niagara, a Facebook page devoted to live music in Niagara County. She said she was always looking for live music and started the page as a "who's playing where" directory for fans. Later she joined Clyborn Yates in his podcast of everything Western New York music-related. The weekly Clyborn and Chloe Show features interviews with local musicians.
Since the novel coronavirus hit, there are no "couples, duos and solo acts" gracing the stage in bars and concert halls, so instead, Bravada has been chasing them online.
"On my page ... there are no bands playing," she said. "I decided to transition to streaming music. I'm trying to find streaming music everyday and post for people, those who are going to be playing livestream music, where to go to tap into it."
After the music is done, Bravada is sharing the website of whoever is hosting the event, plugging it on her page and the show.
Already, she's got quite the collection. Buffalo Blues LLC, Niagara County Virtual Open Mic, and Buffalo Blues Sunday Live Stream Series are only a few.
"A lot of them are doing it on their own Facebook Live streaming pages. They're invited to stream it on The Beat Niagara or on the Clyborn and Chloe Show page," Bravada said. "Some of them are doing live request shows, so you can send what you want to hear to them and they'll play it for you.
"For some of them, live music is their sole income, so they have PayPal and Venmo accounts set up. If you want to send them a tip, you can do that."
Normally, the only way for a musician to be paid is to play in a venue. That means going to bars, restaurants, public shows and private events. So Bravada also posts information about the food joints that normally would support one or more bands a month.
"Because, the way I figured it, a lot of the places you go out to get food are the venues that have music, and if we don't support them — when everything is over — they're not going to be able to come back. They won't be able to afford it," she said.
Bravada knows one thing for sure: "Without music, things could be a lot worse."
"Music will calm people down and heal their spirit," she said. "As much as people miss hearing their live music, the musicians who play it also miss being able to go out and do that."
