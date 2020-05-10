The beat goes on. Musicians' live streams life spirits

As established 20-year-veterans of playing on stage, the shutdown of bars and restaurants was a real blow to musicians Peter Vincent and Jamie Holka.
Before the novel coronavirus, the pair played hundreds of gigs every year, sometimes doing multiple shows five days per week while on tour.
Amid the shutdowns from COVID-19, Vincent and Holka's live performance ground to a halt.
For them, the change was difficult to accept.
So, they decided to take advantage of smartphone technology to stream performances for virtual audiences. To support the community, they raised money by playing for tips, allowing listeners to contribute using Venmo or PayPal.
After the first attempt, they realized they'd tapped into something huge.
They realized they could keep playing while helping others.
"People who come out for the shows were actually supporting us," Vincent said. "Plus, we were getting a bigger audience and we thought, 'If we're making some money here, we should probably do something charity wise.' We were getting like 3,000 to 4,000 hits on our shows.
"I said, 'can you imagine if everybody put in a dollar?' So, we called it the One-Dolla-Holla ... and the first week we made $1,500 for the (WNY) food bank."
The show was a tremendous hit, drawing not only audiences from playing live, but also from views of the recorded session later in the week. The two-man band decided they'd do a charity concert every Tuesday night.
"With the food bank we were actually able to just put the donate button right on our feed," Holka said. "People who wanted to donate went directly to them, it wasn't us dealing with anything money-wise. After two of them (the shows), I believe it was $2,200 we came up with for them."
The two have known each other for years. Holka is a guitar player, and Vincent is strictly a singer. Vincent is from Lockport, Holka is from Niagara Falls. They've both worked with different bands for years and play a variety of music.
"It's mostly death metal, Slayer," Holka said and laughed, "No, we do Steely Dan to Led Zeppelin to the Doors. ... It's everything. The Stones, Pink Floyd, the Band, Fleetwood Mac."
The most recent charity gig they played was for "Operation Protect Our Protectors" a group that makes masks for first responders.
"We play benefits all the time when we're live," Vincent said. "So, we're not doing anything that we don't normally do. We don't consider ourselves heroes, special or anything like that. It just kind of happened where we knew we could probably make some money for some people who are doing some good, and that was that."
Learn more Peter Vincent's page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.