Tests negative on suspected virus cases in Buffalo

Results from tests on a group of individuals from Buffalo who were initially suspected of having the novel coronavirus came back negative, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
During a press conference in Albany, Cuomo described the development as "good news," while reminding New Yorkers that additional positive test results are expected as the state continues to deal with the spread of the virus.
The individuals in Buffalo were tested after recently returning from a trip to Italy, a country that is currently dealing with an uptick in positive cases. They were in self quarantine in their homes and were tested because they showed symptoms similar to those commonly associated with Covid-19.
Also on Wednesday, Cuomo said the wife, two children and a neighbor of a Westchester County man who previously tested positive for the virus have now tested positive as well. There are now six confirmed cases in the state.
Coumo also announced that the state is bringing home students SUNY studying abroad in China, Italy, Japan, Iran or South Korea. They will be quarantined for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.
Cuomo again reminded New York residents that officials have been expecting more cases and he said the state is fully prepared so there is no cause for undue anxiety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.