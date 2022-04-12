Terse exchanges in landfill expansion hearing 

Day two of the state Siting Board hearing over the proposed CWM Residual Management Unit 2 continued Tuesday under the guidance of Administrative Law Judge Daniel O’Connell over WebEx.
The morning was consumed with discussion of the admissibility of numerous documents that Amy Witryol, a party to the proceeding working with the organizations standing against CWM, attempted to enter into evidence prior to redirecting witnesses.
O’Connell paused repeatedly to slow down Witryol and ask her to break down or rephrase her questions.
As the day continued, especially in the afternoon, CWM Attorney Jeff Kuhn repeatedly objected to Witryol’s line of questioning.
A lengthy argument ensued when Witryol asked witness Ronald J. Rubino of GAR Associates, a property appraisal firm, to discuss why new housing construction is booming in Wheatfield and comparatively stagnant in Lewiston and Porter. The line of questioning was allowed to stand, to a point.
Howerver, O’Connell seemed to become increasingly frustrated as the day wore on.
“You have thoroughly confused me because if the judge doesn’t understand, you are not making your case,” O’Connell said.
CWM's proposed expansion of its local hazardous waste disposal business follows its 2015 closure of RMU1. Its RMU2 application has been in process since 2003.
Two days of testimony on the economic effects of landfill expansion concluded at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
O’Connell said he will be setting dates with the involved parties for cross examination of pre-submitted testimony regarding geology and hydrogeology.
