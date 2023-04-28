A pair of top Republicans from Western New York are coming to the defense of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., a public entity that has been subject to a pair of scathing state audits and is continuing to deal with an undisclosed investigation into its operation.
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and state Senate Majority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, both issued statements this week decrying a Democrat-led effort to reform OTB, in part, by changing the makeup of the public benefit corporation's board.
The statements specifically target legislation introduced by state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, following the release of a pair of scathing audits by the New York State Comptroller's Office that found OTB officials misused public resources, including tickets for sports games, concerts and other events purchased for promotional purposes.
Kennedy's bill failed to secure passage by both houses of the state legislature last year but is up for consideration as part of ongoing budget negotiations this year.
The legislation, which Kennedy sponsored in hopes of ending what he described as the "perverse dysfunction" at Western Regional OTB, would reduce the overall number of OTB board members from 17 to 15 while increasing the number of representatives from Erie County — the largest county served by the public benefit corporation — from one to four. OTB's current board includes representatives from 15 western and central New York counties, including Niagara County, as well as the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
Critics of Kennedy's proposal, including current OTB board members and management, have publicly objected to the plan, arguing that it would shift the balance of power at OTB to Erie County at the expense of smaller counties, towns and villages.
Both Tenney and Ortt made it clear this week that they support the status quo in terms of OTB's board makeup, suggesting the proposed changes would hurt rural counties across the region.
Tenney said Western Regional OTB has brought jobs, tax revenue and entertainment to Western New York while returning more than $13.8 million to offset local county taxes over the past two years.
She said local leaders have expressed concerns about efforts to "dismantle, politicize, and disadvantage" rural communities within Western Regional OTB and changing the "home rule" created to give equal representation to each community the organization serves would strip them of authority "in favor of Governor (Kathy) Hochul and left-wing legislators in Albany.
"I stand with local leaders across the district in calling on Kathy Hochul to drop this misguided plan," Tenney said. "It should be dead on arrival during budget negotiations in the Albany sewer. With a budget that is nearly four weeks late, a crime surge, and historic mass outmigration, Albany Democrats should leave Western OTB alone and focus on the real problems facing New Yorkers."
Ortt described Western Regional OTB as a "valued and necessary revenue generator" for rural communities and said the proposed changes would "have dire consequences for not only employees, a majority of which hail from small, rural towns and villages, but for all of the residents of these communities where facilities are located.
"Albany’s latest attempt to silence the voices of rural Western New York communities is nothing more than a politically-driven power grab, and I am strongly opposed to these changes being included in any budget negotiations," Ortt said.
In addition to changing the composition of OTB's board, Kennedy's bill calls for holding OTB board members to the standards of Public Officers Law, which prohibits state employees from receiving gifts valued at more than $15. It also called for a prohibition of the use of OTB-owned cars and trucks as take-home vehicles by OTB employees.
Last March, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, introduced a another bill that would bar OTB officials from receiving any benefits, including health insurance, that they are not entitled to receive under state law.
The measure came in response to OTB's continued practice of providing board members with health, dental and vision insurance at public expense despite opinions from the offices of the state comptroller and attorney general that determined they are not entitled to the benefits.
A review by Barclay Damon, a private law firm hired by OTB, also recommended that board members no longer accept health insurance benefits, however, last year another private attorney hired by OTB - Terry Connors of Buffalo - reached a different conclusion on the health insurance question, describing the earlier comptroller and state attorney general opinions as "non-binding."
Wallace's bill also sought changes in financial reporting that would require the agency and New York’s four other OTB organizations to itemize, in an annual report to the state gaming commission, the purchase and use of any promotional item valued at more than $50.
Both of the pieces of OTB reform legislation followed the release of a pair of audits by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office that found managers and board members improperly used tickets to luxury suites at music events and Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres home games. The state comptroller’s office determined that OTB spent $121,000 on tickets to sporting events, concerts, food and alcohol for board members, employees and other individuals without proper oversight as required under state law.
In addition, auditors flagged CEO Henry Wojtaszek for failing to properly reimburse the agency for personal use of a vehicle provided to him by OTB. In April 2019, after inquiries about the vehicle use were made by the Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post and the Niagara Gazette, Wojtaszek wrote a check to the agency for $3,484.
In December, OTB's board agreed to allocate up to $20,000 in agency funds to cover legal services being provided to "certain" employees who are being interviewed as part of an unspecified "investigation." The funds were used to cover legal services provided to employees by the Buffalo law firm Personius Melber.
Rodney Personius, a partner with the firm, indicated at the time that his firm's work with OTB was based on his client's interest to "cooperate" with investigators. He did not disclose the nature of the investigation or the OTB employees who are involved.
"Our law firm is representing certain employees of Wester Regional Off-Track Betting who are being interviewed regarding different matters related to the operations of regional off-track betting," Personius said.
Investigative Post reported in a March story about $40,000 in bonuses awarded by OTB's board to top executives that more than 20 OTB employees were slated for interviews by state and federal investigators late last year.
OTB did not respond to inquiries regarding those interviews at the time, Investigative Post reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.