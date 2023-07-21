U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY, introduced the Community News and Small Business Support Act with co-sponsor Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Washington, in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Tenney, who represents the 24th Congressional District, is a former owner and publisher of the Mid-York Weekly newspaper. As such, she said in a Friday news release, “I understand how essential it is to support local news organizations and provide our communities with locally-sourced news.”
The bill, if passed, would allow small businesses to receive a tax credit when advertising with local news organizations.
According to the nonprofit News/Media Alliance, the Tenney-DelBene bill is a reintroduction of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, proposed in 2021 and calling for small businesses to receive tax credits up to $250 each year. The LJSA was never voted on by the House, but it acquired 77 co-sponsors including Tenney.
“The Community News and Small Business Support Act ensures that local news organizations can continue to deliver vital news stories that matter most to our communities while allowing for our small businesses to grow and our communities to stay informed,” Tenney stated in the release.
