Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is presenting its 2023 Kitten Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 4. The event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be held at Rockin’ Buffalo Saloon, 1800 Union Rd, West Seneca.
During the event, the Rockin’ Buffalo team of kittens will compete against kitten team Cellino on Clyde’s Field for the 2023 Kitten Bowl title. Each team will have 4-5 kittens with live commentary from Trainwreck Sports during the game. Each team will be wearing uniforms with their team logo and kitten referees will be at this game making sure each team plays by the rules.
There will be 50/50, theme basket raffles and other raffles throughout the event. The event is sponsored by Clyde’s Feed, Cellino Plumbing and CSL Plasma. For more information on this event, visit www.tenlivesclub.com or call the event coordinator at (716)-646-5577 ext.2.
