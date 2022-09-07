Temple Beth-El in Niagara Falls has been awarded $150,000 to protect the safety of the local congregants visiting the synagogues each week.
The grant is funded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and awarded through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSPG). The grants support security enhancements at nonprofit organizations that are at a high risk for terrorist attacks, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
“Over the past few years, attacks against houses of worship of a variety of faiths are on the rise. They are being targeted by terrorists domestic and foreign who commit hateful acts such as mass shootings, vandalism, arson, and other types of property damage,” Higgins said. “No one should fear for their safety while exercising their religious freedoms. Federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will provide local faith organizations with the resources necessary to help congregants feel safe practicing their faith in the Western New York Community.”
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2020, 24 percent of hate crimes reported were committed based on religious biases and 12 percent were committed against the Jewish faith.
This year, the Nonprofit Security Grant Program has awarded $250,150,000 and through the grant program, DHS will assist nonprofits in obtaining resources to support and integrate preparedness activities in coordination with broader state and local security efforts. The program is designed to promote collaboration in emergency preparedness.
Temple Beth Zion located in Buffalo also received $150,000 in federal grant funding toward those efforts, Higgins said. This year, New York state as a whole received $7,617,874 through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
Temple Beth-El is a reform synagogue serving Niagara Falls, Buffalo, and Southern Ontario. It is one of the oldest, continuously used Jewish houses of worship in the United States.
Founded in 1850, Temple Beth Zion is also one of the largest reform congregations in the United States and strives to remain an all-inclusive Temple community.
